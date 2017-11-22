Scott Police catch suspect attempting to burglarize business

SCOTT, La. (KLFY)- With the use of K9 officers, Scott Police officers arrested one man suspected of attempting to break into a business in the 4400 Cameron Street block just after midnight on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, officers searched the perimeter around the business with assistance from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

During their search, Scott officers and LPSO’s K-9 division backpack, which had two flashlights and several bottles of water. Shortly after finding the backpack, officers were able to locate the suspect, identified as Lance Brown, 25, of Lafayette.

Brown was taken into custody without incident.

During the arrest, officers also located stolen property that had been placed outside the gate of the business. Brown was transported to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center where he was booked on the offense of simple burglary.

