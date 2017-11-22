Suspect arrested in hit-and-run where motorcyclist was ejected and then run over by a passing vehicle

Related Coverage Motorcyclist ejected from bike by hit and run driver then struck again by a second vehicle

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)- Troopers arrested 64-year-old Wilson J. Jolivette, of Lafayette, for hit-and-run driving and turning movements and required signals.

Jolivette was the driver of a motor vehicle that fled a crash scene on Nov. 18 in Breaux Bridge Highway at approximately 9:35 p.m., which resulted in the serious injury of a motorcyclist.

The suspect was reportedly turning into a casino parking lot when he struck the motorcyclist.

According to State Police, impact the motorcyclist was ejected from the bike and then struck by a passing vehicle.

Today, State Police Troop I spokesman Brooks David said the victim remains hospitalized.

Jolivette was booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail.