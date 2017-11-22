The Best of 90 plus: “With Love, anything is possible”

She’s sassy, loaded with personality and light on her feet.

This is Violet Leblanc born in Lafourche Parish — she’s 102 years old.

She’s a mother of seven children.

Violet has close to three dozen great-grand children.

She’s lived through several wars and the great depression

Today Violent shares her life story in the best of 90 plus.

Violet Leblanc of Lafayette was born in 1915 in Leeville and raised in Cut Off, Louisiana.

She says she was born just as a massive storm hit and destroyed nearly everything in the area.

“I’m not registered. I tried to get a passport to go to Europe but all my papers were destroyed with the storm.”

Violet says she’s a sister to seven brothers.

She hasn’t had much schooling and spent 47 years working for the church.

“I had one siser who died at 8 months and another sister who was not well and did not live very long either. I was the only girl.”

Her father she explains purhcased an oyster reef and they lived on the water.

That’s just the way life was then. And a good life she says at that.

“We built on the water. I only had a yard to play in when the tide was low.”

Violet remembers when her father eventually built his own city right there in Cut Off, Louisiana.

“He built a pavilion, a barbershop, butcher shop, a dry goods store with no education but he always managed to make money.”

Now at the age of 102, Violet has another family dear to her heart–her very own children, seven of them.

“My youngest son said how did you manage to raise children with no money. I said with love anything is possible.”

Violet says she never thought she would reach the age she is today.

She’s seen alot and is amazed by how times have changed–especially when it comes to technology.

Talks about how she learned of UBER- A car service.

“My grandson came over and I said how are you going to get back.. he pushed the button and said that’s the woman who’s coming to pick me up and that’s the car.”

Even through the changing times and the years that have gone-by — violet calls her life “good”

And in terms of living a long life?

“People always ask me what;s your secret. I say there’s no secret. Live the best of your abilities butr always put God first.”

In Lafayette, Renee Allen KLFY News Ten.