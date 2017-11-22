Two sex offenders arrested on over 500 counts of child pornography

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit has arrested two registered sex offenders on multiple charges of child pornography.

According to officials Jonathan Michael Ruiz was arrested and was booked on 500 counts of possession of sexual abuse images/videos of children under the age of 13.

Ruiz is currently on probation for similar crimes.

Since Ruiz is on a second or subsequent conviction for the intentional possession of pornography involving juveniles, he faces the possibility of being fined up to $75,000 and up to 40 years imprisonment, according to officials.

Richard Ard was arrested and booked on 10 counts of possession of sexual abuse images/videos of children under the age of 13.

Officials say Ard is a registered sex offender who has previously been convicted of indecent behavior with juveniles and child pornography.

“These horrendous Internet crimes against children continuously inflict damage, Landry said. “Every time one of these videos or images is viewed, the child is re-victimized.”

To report child exploitation, call the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation at 800-256-4506.