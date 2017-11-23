After 25 years, Bailey’s keeps paying it forward

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Since 1993, Bailey’s Seafood & Grill has provided a thanksgiving meal to the less fortunate in our community– whether they are alone, ill, or just in need of a warm meal, bailey’s wants to continue on the tradition for years to come.

“For years, this has begun my Thanksgiving Day,” said Barbara Spencer.

Born in Bangladesh, Bailey’s owner, Ema Haq was introduced to Thanksgiving for the first time when he came to the United States. Since then, he’s wanted to pay it forward.

“One of my best friends in college invited me. That was my first Thanksgiving experience, said Haq. “So when I opened my place in ’93, rather than opening it up for, to general revenue, I said you know what, let’s reach out to the people you have witnessed today. To make it special the people who cannot afford a Thanksgiving meal or they’ll be lonely, they don’t have any places to go.”

Those who attend say they love the sense of community that exemplifies what Acadiana is all about.

“They talk about how hospitable Acadiana is,” Spencer said. “This is an example of what Acadiana is supposed to be based on what people believe it to be.”

Bailey’s has been putting on the event for 25 years, and Haq tells us he doesn’t plan on stopping anytime soon.

“I always tell my, you know my three children who are here, look if something happens to me, make sure to continue because some of the people you have met, they’ve been coming here for years.”

And those who attend certainly plan on coming back.

“I’ll be coming until I can’t come anymore and then I probably will call and ask them can they bring me my lunch.”