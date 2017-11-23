Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel shares his Thanksgiving message

The following is a transcript of Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel’s Thanksgiving message.

“Hello, I’m Bishop Doug Deshotel of the Catholic Diocese of Lafayette and I wanted to take this opportunity to wish everyone a very Happy Thanksgiving this year.

At the very beginning and founding of our country, the early settlers and founders of our country saw the necessity of pausing and taking time to thank Almighty God for the great blessings that are ours as a country, to thank Him for the blessings of having survived the winter and of having a bountiful harvest.

We pause at this time of the year also to thank Almighty God for the many blessings that He has given to us, the blessings of our country, of our family, of the lives that He has given us, and also of our faith in Him.

And most especially, to thank Him for the promise of everlasting life.

As we gather with family and friends and loved ones, let us remember this in our prayer that we thank Almighty God and that we do all that we can to spread His many blessings and graces to everyone that we meet. God bless you all.”