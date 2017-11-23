Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving bring shoppers out early

LAFAYETTE La., (KLFY)- Many families have added early Black Friday shopping to their Thanksgiving day traditions.

Best Buy in Lafayette opened their doors today at 5pm and will be open until 1am.

Dedicated shoppers lined the outside of Best Buy today hoping to get their hands on Black Friday deals.

“I got here about 6 pm yesterday,” said Christopher Hughes.

Laci Paradie said, “We’ve been out here since 6:00 pm this morning and we’re here for this TV.”

Paradie and Christopher Hughes were among the first people in line at Best Buy hoping to save some money on the special deals.

But it’s not all about the money, for these dedicated shoppers it’s about the whole experience.

“It’s definitely a fun experience. Whenever more people got here we started chatting and just having a good time I guess you could say. Enjoying it. Sleeping was kind of fun, but luckily there weren’t too many people overnight so we were able to sleep in the car where it was a little bit warmer,” says Hughes.

As the day went on the line grew.

Right at 5:00 pm the doors open and the madness really began.

The question of the day remained. Is it really worth it?

“Yes. I told my family I had the flu so I could skip Thanksgiving for this,” says Paradie.