LPSS language immersion set to expand

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Parish School System has a language immersion program that has seen great success in recent years.

“We all went to Beijing China and Sichuan Province to learn more about the Chinese people, language, and culture,” says Tia LeBrun of LPSS.

The program that is expanding after Superintendent Donald Aguillard named a task force to further analyze what more the program can do.

“We are really showing great results in student achievement. Even regardless of the language, all of the students are outperforming those who are learning in English only environment,” says LeBrun.

She says the program has led to success for students even when their time in pre k through 12 grade is over.

It’s just that the brain benefits of learning in immersion are so vast that even if they don’t continue through high school sometimes. They still show those academic gains from very young,” says LeBrun.

LeBrun says the French roots of Acadiana make learning a language important but says research has found that it may be the path to an even bigger fortune.

“French and German are the highest money making languages in the world today so it makes it a very important language to us,” says LeBrun.

An example of the ever-growing program is shown at Charles Burke Elementary who now has the first two-way Spanish dual language in the state.