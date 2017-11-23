New Beginning Ministries unties city officials and community with Thanksgiving Lunch

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- New Beginning Ministries provided Thanksgiving lunch the community.

Firefighters, State Troopers, Police Officers, First Responders.. those are just a few people that are stopping by and picking up some of New Beginning Ministries free Thanksgiving Lunch.

“Just all the things that are going on in the world with policeman and communities and all that,” said Pastor Larry Wilson.

Pastor Larry Wilson strives to bridge the gap and division between city officials and the community by bringing them together this Thanksgiving. “If I sew the seed, and if I reach out, then I do it to you then you give it to someone and it grows,” he said.

What began as a small act of kindness at home a year ago, turned into a full-blown event at the church today.

The pastor said word of mouth goes a long way and drew in several donations, over 40 volunteers and tons of turkey and dressing.

“We had an assembly line going on in there where they were fixing and preparing the food. We were able to go to Acadian ambulance, the sheriff’s department, and police department and give.”

Whether it’s giving thanks to those who serve to protect us, or those who struggle to provide for themselves, church members hope that this holiday inspires everyone to think of each other.

“It can open up people eyes to realize that not everyone is able to have a Thanksgiving, you know, and hopefully it can make people want to give back more around the holiday. Versus just celebrating with their families and take the time to realize that not everybody has a family,” said Deontrae Griffen.

“We’re looking forward to it every year, how we can improve on it and how we can get out there and meet more people,” Pastor Wilson added.

With New Beginning Ministries being one of the new churches on the block, they made almost 300 Thanksgiving lunch plates. handing out every single one of them.