Pedestrian killed after walking into traffic in Calcasieu Parish

IOWA, La. (KLFY)- A Kinder man is dead after he darted into the path of a vehicle near Iowa last night, troopers said.

At 10 p.m. on Wednesday night, Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Interstate 10 North Service Road about a mile west of the town of Iowa in Calcasieu Parish.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2010 GMC Sierra was traveling west when the driver, 35-year-old Raul Ramirez, Jr. of Eglin, Texas, came upon what he initially thought was an animal in the road but was actually a person kneeling on the road.

Ramirez swerved into the other lane to avoid a collision when the pedestrian, 29-year-old Patrick Godeaux, Jr. of Kinder, Louisiana, ran into the path of the pickup truck.

Godeaux was struck by the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office. Ramirez was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

Toxicology samples were obtained from the driver and pedestrian and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Troop D has investigated 23 fatal crashes resulting in 32 deaths so far this year.