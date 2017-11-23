St. Landry Parish School Board member shows how to fry a turkey properly; cooks turkeys for less fortunate

LAWTELL, La. (KLFY) – The sizzle of a turkey on Thanksgiving is hard to beat.

Anthony Standberry, St. Landry Parish School Board member, share’s with News 10 about how he cooks his turkey.

It starts with cleaning the turkey. Then he injects the bird.

“Garlic oil, onion oil, red pepper, a little bit of Tony Chacheres, lemon juice. I use lemon juice to cut back on the salt. And I use a little vegebtable oil as a filler,” said Standberry.

After the turkey is injected with seasoning, wire is placed on the legs.

Then it’s time to put the turkeys in the huge pot of boiling oil.

Standberry uses the wire he put on the turkey, to move them around.

And takes out any excess grease building up in the pot.

The turkeys cook for 3-5 minutes per pound.

Then once they begin to start to float and the temperature is between 360 and 380 degrees, it’s time to take them out.

But these turkeys are not for him and his family. Every Thanksgiving he fries more than 20 turkeys for the local churches in Opelousas and Lawtell, to hand out to the less fortunate.

“They’ll give me the name of the family, the name of a person that they feel or that they know have the need, and the turkey get delivered to that particular person,” said Standberry.

A selfless act hat has been going on for more than 2 decades, which Standberry believes is the true meaning of Thanksgiving.

The biggest analogy of the whole thing, counting my blessings and being able to give a blessing to someone else in the process,” he said.