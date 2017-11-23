The St. Landry Parish Thanksgiving Committee delivers holiday spirit and humanity

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – The St. Landry Parish Thanksgiving Committee did its part to give back today.

“This day was all about just giving thanks and bringing people together, that may have been spending Thanksgiving by their self,” said organizer Joe Effingger.

The second annual event was put on by Joe and Toni Effingger, along with the committee comprised of city leaders and residents of St. Landry Parish, in the means of giving back to the less fortunate and those who were alone on the holiday.

“It is truly a blessing giving other people some of the opportunity to enjoy and share some of the things that we’re able to share on this day,” Effingger said.

Even local celebrities showed up to support their city, including The Voice contestant Ignatious Carmouche.

“Now that I’ve been on The Voice, now that I’ve gained that nationwide platform. I think that I have even more of a duty to come out and do even more for the community than I was willing to do before.”

In the spirit of the holiday, seemed that everyone who attended was thankful for something.

“I’m thankful for another year. I’m thankful for my son becoming a teenager,” said Lisa Fernandez. “I’m thankful to be alive, I’m thankful that my family members are alive.”

Others came to check out what was on the menu.

“I came to eat. I came to eat and came to drink,” said resident Dora Jefferson.

Last year they served 335 meals, but for Toni and Joe, they say it’s not about the number of meals they serve, it’s just about the people.

“We pass by people every day and we don’t know what’s going on in their lives,’ Toni Effinger added. “So we want them to come in, we want to talk them, we want to hug them, share Thanksgiving with them so that hopefully we’ll make a change.”