Breaux Bridge gears up for Small Business Saturday

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)- There are 23 million small businesses in the United States, and tomorrow celebrates their success while encouraging shoppers to buy local.

“We have such great little shops here. Antique, we are becoming an antique capital of the south here so come and visit us,” says Coatney Raymond a Breaux Bridge resident and a comity member of The Breaux Bridge Community Christmas Celebration.

Breaux Bridge is home to almost 40 small business. According to local owners, it’s those small businesses that preserve the towns charm and local economy.

“I came here September 1 , and I had a shop a big huge fleamarket in Duson which we closed and we moved here to the little town of Breaux Bridge and it’s very historic and they have a lot of shops down here and we just absolutely love it,” says Lydia Jones owner of Le Roundup Cajun Flea Market.

Jones hasn’t been in Breaux Bridge long but she’s excited about what the Christmas season will bring for her small business.

“We’d love them to shop local because it helps all the little shops in town. Everybody gets something out of it and it helps our community,” she says.

Christopher Guidry, a long time Breaux Bridge resident says, “Keep things local you know to be a part of your Parish, be a part of who we are you know we are all small little Cajun town that loves everybody.”

Breaux Bridge holds their annual Community Christmas Celebration each year, and this year they have made sure to include small business Saturday in the festivities.

“We have the merchants all will be open of course and they will have some specials and some of them will have various cookies and what not,” says Raymond.

Jones says, “We are just gonna have deals going throughout the day. Me myself and my shop and all the shops in town. Everybody has something going on so make sure y’all come out and see us.”