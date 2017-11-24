Giving Tuesday in Acadiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Tuesday after Black Friday is big not for deep discounts, but to give to organizations that support others.

The first Tuesday after Thanksgiving has been declared “Giving Tuesday.”

It’s a national campaign to encourage support of non-profit organizations.

Foodnet executive director, Julie Lafleur is a member of the Louisiana national association of non-profit organizations or LANO located in Baton Rouge.

The association works to ensure nonprofits act as good stewards of donated dollars and are sustainable enough to support their mission.

In Acadiana, the giving Tuesday campaign is being embraced by “#GiveAcadiana”.

Emilie bowman McBride is the association’s director of business development.

McBride says a number of Acadiana businesses have participated in profit sharing to a non-profit.

Another target for Giving Tuesday is the future generation — getting them to tap into the spirit of supporting community supporters

“It’s really going to be heavy on Facebook with posts and promoting people to giveacadiana.org website to see about the non-profits in the areas and the work they do and to really just educate the community and hopefully support those non-profits as they come to the end of the year when it is really important to some extra funds in the bank,” McBride explains.

The Foodnet food bank in Lafayette is one of the non-profit organizations being recognized as a recipient of giving Tuesday.

Foodnet serves more than 33,000 individuals yearly in Lafayette Parish — through three food distribution pantries.