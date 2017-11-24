Group pushes to shutter online “ghost gun” vendors

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A gun control group founded by former U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords wants to shut down two websites selling parts and machines to help make untraceable homemade firearms known as “ghost guns.”

The Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence tells The Associated Press they’ve asked the service providers that host GhostGunner.net and Ghostguns.com to disable the websites for violating the companies’ terms of service.

Ghost gun kits can be sold legally over the internet without the kind of background check required for traditional gun purchases. It’s legal to build a gun in a home or a workshop.

Cody Wilson, who runs GhostGunner.net, said the group is trying to “apply pressure to deplatform a legal, American business selling legal products to law-abiding customers.”

Representatives for hosting companies Shopify and DreamHost didn’t respond to emails seeking comment.

 

