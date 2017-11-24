High-speed chase leads to drug arrest in Jeff Davis Parish

JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY)- One suspect was arrested Wednesday night after fleeing from deputies at a speed of over 90 mph on Interstate 10.

According to the Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped a vehicle traveling 60 mph for refusing to change lanes for approaching drivers.

The driver, identified as Javon Dorrell Martin, 23, of New Orleans, had his mother in the car at the time, authorities said. Appearing nervous, the driver was asked if anything illegal was in the vehicle.

That’s when the the suspect reportedly ran from the deputies, entered his vehicle and sped into Acadia Parish.

Near mile marker 82, deputies said the suspect drove through the median and proceeded eastbound in the westbound lanes for a few miles.

He then again drove across the median. Deputies, with the help of Louisiana State Police and Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, were able to stop Martin at I-10 eastbound where he was removed from his vehicle and placed under arrest.

Martin was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail then transported to the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail.

Deputies found twelve pint bottles containing a liquid substance inside Martin’s vehicle. The bottles were labeled as being Promethazine.

Martin was arrested on the following charges:

Possession of a legend drug

Resisting an officer

Aggravated flight from an officer

Reckless operation of a vehicle

Passing a vehicle on the left