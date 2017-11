ST. LANDRY PARISH (KLFY) -UPDATE: The highway has been cleared.

ORIGINAL STORY: State Police are reporting that I-49 south is closed due to an overturned tractor trailer.

Master Trooper Brooks David says the incident happened near Mile Marker 30 in St. Landry Parish.

No injuries have been reported and there is no estimated time of reopening.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible.

I-49 South remains closed to traffic at MM 30 (before Opelousas) due to an overturned tractor trailer. Traffic congestion has reached 1 mile in length. Use alternate route. — Lafayette Traffic (@Laf_Traffic) November 24, 2017