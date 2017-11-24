Now in its 12th year, Rosa’s Angels gears up for another season of giving

The folks with Rosa’s Angels at McMillan’s Pub are hard at work preparing gifts for local children.

Last year, the 501(c) organization took care of 250 children in need through the Boys and Girls Girls Club of Acadiana.

Rosa’s Angels was created in honor of Rosa McMillan, who passed away 14 years ago.

You can donate gifts at the following locations:

If you need an angel, email Robin McMillan at robinmc1965@yahoo.com. If you would like to sponsor a child, it’s $50, or you can shop and choose a gift for a child.