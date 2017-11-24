Southern University awarded $1.6 million from private gift, corporate grant

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) In addition to an anticipated gridiron victory in the 44th Bayou Classic, Southern University wins $1.6 million in support including a $1.1 major gift from alumnus Antonio “Tony” Clayton and a $500,000 grant from Capital One.

Both were presented during the SU System Board of Supervisors meeting today in New Orleans.

With his recent gift, Clayton, a member of the SUS Board of Supervisors and a longtime SU supporter, will fund the construction of “Clayton Championship Plaza,” and establish an endowed chair, that will support athletic programming and benefit the marching band and music department.

“The Clayton Championship Plaza gives us something to be proud about. This permanent legacy separates us and puts on another level of greatness. We appreciate it very much,” said director of Athletics Roman Banks.

“Capital One has been a friend and corporate partner to SU for a number of years,” said SU System President-Chancellor Ray L. Belton. “The company has been steadfast in its commitment to higher education and their appreciation for the value that Southern University brings to Louisiana and the rest of the world. This gift really demonstrates Capital One’s commitment to SU over the years.”

The grant will focus on key areas throughout the SU System including student services development and workforce training.

It will also benefit summer outreach programs and recruitment to provide pre-collegiate students with early exposure to college disciplines, especially in STEM and engage more prospective students; curriculum enhancement to align curriculum with workforce needs based on Louisiana 4-5 star jobs report; faculty professional development; and provide an opportunity to broaden participation of underrepresented groups in the energy workforce through an energy training consortium.