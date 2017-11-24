The Latest: K9 cop who caught suspect in Texas State Police shooting called a hero

BRYAN, Texas (AP) -The police dog responsible for finding the suspect in the fatal Thanksgiving Day shooting of a Texas state trooper is being honored in social media posts across the state.

Odin, who is a K-9 officer with the Waller County sheriff’s office, found Dabrett Black after he fled on foot and hid in a field full of hay bales.

The Kerens Police Department in Navarro County, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of where Trooper Damon Allen was shot and killed, posted a picture of Odin on its Facebook page calling him the hero of the day.

The group K9s4Cops, also posted a photo of Odin calling him the employee of the year. The group gifted the dog to the Waller County sheriff’s office earlier this year.

The Kerens Police Department hasn’t returned a phone call Friday.

Black has been charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Allen, who had been with the Department of Public Safety since 2002.