The Latest: K9 cop who caught suspect in Texas State Police shooting called a hero

Associated Press
(Photo: Waller County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

BRYAN, Texas (AP) -The police dog responsible for finding the suspect in the fatal Thanksgiving Day shooting of a Texas state trooper is being honored in social media posts across the state.

Odin, who is a K-9 officer with the Waller County sheriff’s office, found Dabrett Black after he fled on foot and hid in a field full of hay bales.

The Kerens Police Department in Navarro County, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of where Trooper Damon Allen was shot and killed, posted a picture of Odin on its Facebook page calling him the hero of the day.

The group K9s4Cops, also posted a photo of Odin calling him the employee of the year. The group gifted the dog to the Waller County sheriff’s office earlier this year.

This Nov. 24, 2017 photo released by the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office shows Dabrett Montreal Black who was charged Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, with capital murder of Trooper Damon Allen during a Thanksgiving Day traffic stop in East Texas. (Brazos County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

The Kerens Police Department hasn’t returned a phone call Friday.

Black has been charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Allen, who had been with the Department of Public Safety since 2002.

