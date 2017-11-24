Thousands flood Acadiana Mall for Black Friday, looking to find the hot items of the season

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Thousands of visitors flooded Acadiana Mall on Black Friday to see what deals they could get their hands on.

“Oh I’m just enjoying the shopping, getting into the spirit of Christmas and trying to find good deals,” said Mia Barras, a Black Friday shopper.

“I found some great deals at aeropostle, also some shoes and different things,” said Natalie Graser.

“Different things, different stores, Rue 21, Forever 21,” said Stpehanie Williams and her daughter Shankia Williams.

“I came shopping trying to came some little Black Friday sales. I’m probably going to New Orleans tomorrow you see, so I’m trying to find me a little something to wear,” said Josh Living.

Officials with Acadiana Mall say that they could possibly see 6-8 thousand people just this weekend alone, while according to the National Retail Federation, an estimated 164 million Americans will be shopping this Thanksgiving weekend.

“Pretty much across the board everybody’s busy. Clothing, Bath and Body Works is busy, Victoria’s Secret, some of your key retailers are pretty busy,” said Jamie Stelly, marketing director for Acadiana Mall.

“This Black Friday is stimulating the economy, our sales are up for the day, we are doing fabulous. The people have been great, lines have been long but there’s been a lot of cheer. We’ve got a lot of energy going on but we’re keeping it fun,” said Leslie Arboneaux, supervisor for Bath & Body Works.

Others say Black Friday isn’t just about shopping, it’s about much more.

“It’s a tradition that we share, and we like to spend time with each other to shop,” said Ashley Saintes.

“Ho Ho Ho, Merry Christmas Lafayette,” said Santa Claus.