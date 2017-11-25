Acadiana shops local on Small Business Saturday

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Small Business Saturday takes place every year all over the country, and here in Lafayette, our own local shops are taking advantage of the busy day.

While many went out to take advantage of the Black Friday deals, some held out to support local shops instead. And those working the stores are appreciative that Lafayette shoppers are supporting small businesses.

“It’s a really good feeling knowing that they come back and they want to support local,” said Herringstones Boutique employee, Anna Camille Simoneaux.

From clothing boutiques to bike shops catered to triathletes, Lafayette’s small business owners shared with us their passion for what they do and what makes their stores so successful.

“It’s hard for me to even call it work— that’s what I think drives all small businesses. They just like being in there, they like being in their shop,” said Mark Miller, Precision Bikes owner.

All day Saturday, crowds saw discounts, door prizes, gift bags and more.

Most local shops will still have their doors open into Saturday night, and if you missed out on participating in Small Business Saturday, don’t forget to shop local the rest of this holiday season.