NEW ORLEANS (AP) – The pedestals of Confederate monuments taken down in New Orleans and North Carolina are being repurposed for a video made for singer and civil rights activist Mavis Staples.

One scene shows a black woman approaching the pedestal that once showed off the Confederacy’s first president and finding a larger-than-life statue that looks like her.

The song “If All I Was Was Black” is the title song for Staples’ latest album.