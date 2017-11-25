Macy’s issues statement about Black Friday transaction issues

KLFY Newsroom Published:
Holiday Shopping
FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2015, file photo, shoppers carry bags as they cross a pedestrian walkway near Macy's in Herald Square, in New York. At Macy's flagship store in New York, a chance to sit on Santa Claus' lap is by appointment only in 2017, for the first time ever. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

CHICAGO (KLFY)- Many Macy’s customers experienced some trouble with their transactions and credit card processing Friday.

Today, the company released this statement:

“We have fully resolved yesterday’s system issues. We highly value our customers and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience yesterday’s system slowdown may have caused during their shopping experience. The delays we experienced yesterday afternoon were due to a capacity-related issue that caused some transactions to take longer to process. We do not anticipate any additional delays.”

 

 

 

