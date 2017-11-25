Macy’s issues statement about Black Friday transaction issues

CHICAGO (KLFY)- Many Macy’s customers experienced some trouble with their transactions and credit card processing Friday.

Today, the company released this statement:

“We have fully resolved yesterday’s system issues. We highly value our customers and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience yesterday’s system slowdown may have caused during their shopping experience. The delays we experienced yesterday afternoon were due to a capacity-related issue that caused some transactions to take longer to process. We do not anticipate any additional delays.”