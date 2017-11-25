Police: Man whipped son for being suspended from school

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Baton Rouge police say a 38-year-old man is accused of whipping his son with a belt in an elementary school teachers’ lounge because the boy had been suspended.

The Advocate quotes a police report as saying Edward Humphrey was arrested Friday on a charge of cruelty to a juvenile.

Police say the incident allegedly happened Nov. 8 at Claiborne Elementary School, and an arrest warrant was issued Nov. 16.

The report says Humphrey left the boy at the child’s mother’s workplace, and she called Emergency Medical Services because his back was bruised and his cheekbones swollen.

It was not clear whether Humphrey had an attorney who could speak for him. Directory assistance did not have a phone number for Humphrey, and nobody answered a number found in an online directory.