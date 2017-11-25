Texas officials seeks to compile volunteers data for disasters

Addicks Reservoir
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 file photo, water from Addicks Reservoir flows into neighborhoods as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise in Houston. The chances of a hurricane drenching Texas, like Harvey did, have soared six fold in just a quarter century with global warming and will likely triple once again before the end of the century, says a new study published Monday, Nov. 12, 2017, in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

HOUSTON (AP) – Community leaders in the Houston area want to compile a list of rescue volunteers with boats in case another storm like Hurricane Harvey batters Texas.

The Houston Chronicle reports the effort by Harris County Judge Ed Emmett and Sheriff Ed Gonzalez would include a database to coordinate volunteer resources.

Harvey hit Texas on Aug. 25, leading to torrential rain that swamped parts of Southeast Texas, including Houston. Emmett two days later made a public plea for people with boats and high-water vehicles to save others.

Volunteers from the Cajun Navy, a similar volunteer disaster response team based in Louisiana, had trouble finding specific homes to help with Harvey rescues.

A Houston Chronicle investigation found inadequate training, aging evacuation boats and a lack of resources hamstrung the city’s response to Harvey.

