Texas officials seeks to compile volunteers data for disasters

HOUSTON (AP) – Community leaders in the Houston area want to compile a list of rescue volunteers with boats in case another storm like Hurricane Harvey batters Texas.

The Houston Chronicle reports the effort by Harris County Judge Ed Emmett and Sheriff Ed Gonzalez would include a database to coordinate volunteer resources.

Harvey hit Texas on Aug. 25, leading to torrential rain that swamped parts of Southeast Texas, including Houston. Emmett two days later made a public plea for people with boats and high-water vehicles to save others.

Volunteers from the Cajun Navy, a similar volunteer disaster response team based in Louisiana, had trouble finding specific homes to help with Harvey rescues.

A Houston Chronicle investigation found inadequate training, aging evacuation boats and a lack of resources hamstrung the city’s response to Harvey.