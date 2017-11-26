Breaux Bridge Cajun Christmas parade a fun time for the entire family

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) In Breaux Bridge this Sunday during the annual Christmas Parade, News 10’s Rebeca Marroquin certainly caught the Christmas spirit.

She has more.

“The city of Breaux Bridge was feeling the Christmas Spirit Sunday with beads, candy, and even toys as the parade rolled around.”

Children, adults, and dogs were present on this sunday for the annual parade. from first-timers to those who have made the parade a yearly tradition.

Breaux Bridge has embraced the holiday season. Those who attended tell us what about the parade they looked forward to the most.

The city kicked off the festivities by lighting the Christmas tree on Friday night and continued the celebration with dance teams, Mrs. Claus, the fire department, Breaux Bridge royalty, and even Santa was in Sunday’s parade and parade-goers tell us they will definitely be coming back in the future.

Breaux Bridge is just getting started.

They will continue with the Christmas festivities Saturday December 2nd with an all-day celebration featuring Santa and his elves doing a parachute jump.

Reporting in St. Martin Parish, Rebeca Marroquin. KLFY, News 10.