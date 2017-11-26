Family, friends remember Opelousas native, ex-NFL player John Thierry

John Thierry was remembered by family members on Saturday as a devoted father and husband who exhibited a lifelong humbleness along with occasionally a fierce competitiveness at just about everything he did.

Amid quiet tears and laughter, Thierry’s four sisters recalled life with their older brother while sitting outside their mother’s house on a sun-splashed afternoon in a quiet Opelousas neighborhood.

Less than 24 hours before, Thierry, 46, according to his sisters, died suddenly of a probable heart attack while visiting with them and his mother, Mary Louise Duckless-Jenkins, for Thanksgiving.

Thierry’s wife, Elin, and daughters Jordan, Taylor and Haley had just arrived overnight on a flight from Ohio, where Thierry lived with them in Willoughby, a town located about 20 minutes from Cleveland.

Sitting on the rear patio of their mother’s house, sisters Allison, Jerrie, Krystal, Latania and brother-in-law Robert DeJean talked about Thierry, a former NFL and Plaisance High multisport athlete, who loved life and found contentment in retirement by absorbing himself into the lives of his family.

Their conversation about their brother hinted at a closeness that the siblings always retained.

“He was like the daddy to us and we were the ones who took care of him. I guess we spoiled him rotten, too,” said sister Allison, an instructional specialist with the St. Landry Parish School District.

“When John was (in Opelousas), it was like ‘Where’s the coffee? Where’s the breakfast?’ He would ask us that. A lot of times he would come and just eat out here, enjoying the outside.”

Thierry, a first-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears in 1994, played defensive end in the NFL until 2002 when he ended his professional career with the Atlanta Falcons.

Before the 1999 season, Thierry, who played defensive end , was the second player chosen in the Cleveland Browns’ expansion draft.

After that, he played with Green Bay for a season before moving to Atlanta for his final season.

At Plaisance Thierry was part of a 1980s era that produced several college players under Murphy Guillory. After Plaisance, Thierry left Opelousas and went to Alcorn State.

Jerrie DeJean said Thierry still remained active in NFL alumni affairs. In September, he was part of separate team alumni events in Chicago and Cleveland.

“He was honored at the Bears’ game with Atlanta at Soldier Field and then again at a Browns’ event. Whenever the teams needed him to participate in an activity, he was always there,” said Jerrie DeJean.

After football, Thierry became a dedicated golfer. His love for that sport inspired his daughters who often played on the courses along with him and became proficient in the sport.

Allison also said her brother became a father who often drove kids to school and related events as part of a carpool system.

“It wasn’t uncommon to see him and Elin at all of their daughters’ games in AAU or the parents’ organizations where they were going to school,” she said. “He helped with everything, including the homework and getting them to places they needed to be.”

Jerrie DeJean said her brother arrived in Opelousas on Wednesday and spent Thanksgiving day at his mother’s house. There were no apparent external signs prior to his death just after sunset on Friday, she said.

Allison chuckled as she reminded her sisters of the family battles during scrabble games, where Thierry took victory laps if he won or extended the game a little longer hoping that he might somehow win.

Throughout Saturday, Allison said the family previewed the numerous social media posts from former teammates, opponents and friends like Marcus Spears, who expressed their sympathy.

The family also reviewed photos on their phones of Thierry as a high school, college and NFL player along with pictures taken with his wife and children.

Raymond Cassimere, a St. Landry Parish school board member who coached Thierry in high school, remembered his former player as a quiet athlete, but one who also commanded the respect of his teammates.

“I know that all of his teammates looked up to him,” Cassimere said. “He was someone that they could trust. They had confidence in him, and that’s the best tribute.”