Man shot, killed after fight at gas pump; suspect fled scene

WAFB Published: Updated:
Source: WAFB

ZACHARY, LA (WAFB) – One man was shot and killed at a gas pump in front of a grocery store in Zachary Sunday evening.

According to Zachary Police Chief David McDavid, the shooting occurred just before 5 p.m. at the Crossroads Grocery Store on Plank Road at Hwy. 64.

The shooting happened after an unidentified suspect arrived at the gas station and a fight ensued between him and a black male at a gas pump.

The suspect shot the victim and then fled the scene, according to police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s