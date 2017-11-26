Pursuit on I-10 leads to arrest of North Carolina man

State Police arrested a North Carolina man Sunday night after leading police on a pursuit in Louisiana and Texas, authorities say.

On the morning of Sunday, Nov. 26, Louisiana State Police Troop D received reports of an unsafe driver speeding and passing vehicles on the shoulder of I-10 in Calcasieu Parish, according to Sgt. James Anderson.

A trooper assigned to Troop D located the vehicle, a 2004 Acura TL driven by 22-year-old Diego E. Alonzo Gomez of Monroe, North Carolina, on I-10 westbound near Vinton.

The driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued, Anderson said.

Alonzo Gomez reached speeds in excess of 100 mph as he traveled into Texas, Anderson said.

Once in Texas, the Orange Police Department took over the pursuit and Alonzo Gomez was apprehended and arrested by the Vidor Police Department, said Anderson.

Alonzo Gomez faces numerous charges in Texas.

Louisiana State Police also will obtain an arrest warrant for Alonzo Gomez for reckless operation of a motor vehicle and aggravated flight from an officer.

The Louisiana charges may result in a fine of up to $2,500 as well as up to five-and-a-half years in prison if convicted, said Anderson.