Thousands purged from FBI background check for guns

(CNN) – Tens of thousands more Americans became eligible to legally buy guns this year.

Their names were purged from the National Criminal Background Check Database after the FBI narrowed its interpretation of who is a “fugitive from justice.”

Gun purchases can now only be denied to fugitives who cross state lines. Firearms used to be off limits to anybody with an outstanding warrant.

The change in policy happened at the end of the Obama administration but wasn’t implemented until February.

The new rules could be short-lived.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions ordered a comprehensive review of the database Wednesday after the church shooting in Texas earlier this month.