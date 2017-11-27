Acadiana BBB offers online shopping tips to avoid scams

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Better Business Bureau serving Acadiana is alerting consumers to beware of scams when shopping online.

Better Business Bureau want to remind consumers and businesses scammers also lurk on line during this busy shopping season. Here are a few tips for safe cyber shopping.

Shop with a credit card. A credit card provides additional protections over a debit card in case of fraudulent transactions. If your card number is compromised, it’s easier to dispute any charges that you did not approve. Prepaid cards or gift cards don’t have the same protections as a credit card, but consumers cannot lose more than the value of the card itself.

Make sure websites are secure. Only share personal information and your credit card number with websites that are https (the extra “s” stands for secure) and that have a security lock icon in the task bar.

Know the advertiser. Some of the best deals are only available online, but be careful. It’s easy for a fake site to mimic a famous retailer’s website, be cerain you are shopping with a legitimate site.

Use common sense and avoid deals that seem “too good to be true.”

Use anti-virus software. To ensure your computer and personal information are safe, use anti-virus software on your computer or mobile device and keep it up-to-date.

Be smart, think twice.