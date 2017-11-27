Bourbon Street bouncer arrested for impersonation of a police officer

ORLEANS PARISH, La. (KLFY) State Police arrested a New Orleans man on Sunday on charges of aggravated battery and false imprisonment of a police officer.

The arrest warrant stemmed from an early morning incident on Saturday in the 700 block of Bourbon Street.

While on foot patrol, troopers observed a male subject being chased on foot by another male, later identified as Wayne Lozier Jr., 39, wearing tactical pants, a gun belt with a Glock handgun and a tactical ballistic vest bearing yellow lettering “State Agent” on the front and back of the vest.

Troopers assisted in the apprehension of the fleeing male subject and while troopers were handcuffing a suspect, a man identified as Lozier, approached and tased him with a X26 Taser.

Further investigation revealed that Lozier was not a law enforcement officer and was employed as a security guard working the front door of a Bourbon Street bar.

An arrest warrant was secured for Lozier and he turned himself into troopers on Sunday. He was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center.