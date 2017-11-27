Broussard community reacts to teller shot during robbery

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) – A teller is in recovery after being shot during a robbery at Community First Bank on Albertson Parkway Monday in Broussard.

As clean up crews picked up remnants of the day, residents of Broussard like Jeffery McKinley are still trying to wrap their minds around it.

“I was kind of shocked to hear something like this would happen in Broussard”, McKinley said.

Broussard Police say the suspect walked into the bank, fired a shot through the locked security doors, jumped the counter and demanded money.

Chris St. Amand of Broussard told us, “I just don’t get shooting anybody. I could understand times are hard, economy is tough. But, to shoot somebody; we know those ladies, they’re harmless.”

Chris’ wife manages their business not far from the bank.

He says when she learned what happened, she locked the doors and only opened them as customers arrived.

“As a customer would come in, they would let them in, lock the door behind them. We have probably six employees in there. I thought it was smart on my wife’s part and I went over there just to make sure they were good.”

As of now, it’s unclear how much money was stolen from the bank, and the teller is said to be in stable condition.

According to police, the suspect fled the area on foot toward the tree line. There are a few homes and an apartment complex just down the road so if you happen to come in contact with this man, remember he is considered to be armed and dangerous and you should call police