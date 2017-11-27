Broussard Police: Teller was shot during bank robbery, suspect at large

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: A bank teller was shot during an armed robber earlier today on Albertson Parkway.

According to Broussard Police Chief Brannon Decou, the suspect walked into the bank, brandished a gun and fired one shot.

The victim is listed in stable condition.

The suspect remains at large, authorities said. Other agencies including Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and FBI are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information on the the suspect is asked to call Broussard PD at (337) 837-6259.

ORIGINAL STORY: Broussard Middle and Katharine Drexel Elementary School on lockdown during the investigation.

Broussard Police are investigating an armed robbery at Community First Bank on Albertson Parkway.

Chief Brannon Decou said police are still investigating an active scene. He confirmed that one person has been shot.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.