Cajun Softball All-American leaves program

George Faust Published:

The Ragin Cajun have lost the 1st All-American Softball player, since the hiring of new UL softball coach Gerry Glasco.

The University of Oregon announced that shortstop D. J. Sanders will leave Lafayette, and head to the Pacific Northwest!

Sanders, a first team NFCA All-American last season as a junior at Louisiana, will join the Ducks for the winter quarter and be immediately eligible for the 2018 season.

Here’s the story, from the Oregon Ducks website

http://www.goducks.com/news/2017/11/22/softball-ducks-add-all-american-dj-sanders.aspx

