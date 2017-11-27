Despite broken winning streak, Saints fans still hopeful

NEW ORLEANS, LA. (WWL-TV) – After eight straight winds, the Saints winning streak ended in Los Angeles. Fans crossed their fingers for a comeback but the clock ran out on a 26-20 loss

.

The energy inside Tracey’s, an Uptown bar, as the Saints played was electrifying. At halftime the Saints were down but fans kept faith the team would come out on top.

“Any minute now we’re going to turn it around. We’re going to start winning, we’re going to score,” fan Cynthia Hodnett said.

Some fans even brought cardboard cutouts of their favorite player as a good luck charm.

“I brought my Drew Brees, I have a 9 with me for after the game, if not it’s ok I still love him,” one Saints fan said.

At times during the game Saints showed they wanted to come home with the “W” and fans referenced when the Saints took the “W out of Washington” when they played a thrilling game against the Redskins last week.

“Did you see last week? We bring it back in, we bring it back in, we got this,” another Saints fan said.

However, the boys in black and gold came up short on Sunday against the Rams. Despite the loss, fans are still feeling the Saints are going to the Super Bowl.

“In Brees I trust. We’re still in it, resting up for that division game you know what I mean.”

Some fans had strong words for the referees.

” None of this stuff would have flown in the dome. I’m just letting you know right now, there was a lot of pass interference, a lot of holds. This would not have happened in the Superdome. We lost but guess what, we still at the top of the NFC south,” Saints fan David Patin said.

The Saints are preparing for their next game against the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 3 in the Superdome.