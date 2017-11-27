Despite broken winning streak, Saints fans still hopeful

Duke Carter, WWL-TV Published:
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, right, gets sacked by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

NEW ORLEANS, LA. (WWL-TV) – After eight straight winds, the Saints winning streak ended in Los Angeles. Fans crossed their fingers for a comeback but the clock ran out on a 26-20 loss
.
The energy inside Tracey’s, an Uptown bar, as the Saints played was electrifying. At halftime the Saints were down but fans kept faith the team would come out on top.

“Any minute now we’re going to turn it around. We’re going to start winning, we’re going to score,” fan Cynthia Hodnett said.

Some fans even brought cardboard cutouts of their favorite player as a good luck charm.

“I brought my Drew Brees, I have a 9 with me for after the game, if not it’s ok I still love him,” one Saints fan said.

At times during the game Saints showed they wanted to come home with the “W” and fans referenced when the Saints took the “W out of Washington” when they played a thrilling game against the Redskins last week.

“Did you see last week? We bring it back in, we bring it back in, we got this,” another Saints fan said.

However, the boys in black and gold came up short on Sunday against the Rams. Despite the loss, fans are still feeling the Saints are going to the Super Bowl.

“In Brees I trust. We’re still in it, resting up for that division game you know what I mean.”

Some fans had strong words for the referees.

” None of this stuff would have flown in the dome. I’m just letting you know right now, there was a lot of pass interference, a lot of holds. This would not have happened in the Superdome. We lost but guess what, we still at the top of the NFC south,” Saints fan David Patin said.

The Saints are preparing for their next game against the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 3 in the Superdome.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s