Glasco Sets Staff for Initial Season at Louisiana

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball head coach Gerry Glasco has his coaching staff in place.

Introduced at a team meeting on Monday evening at Lamson Park, the staff includes assistant coaches Ellen Renfroe Reed and Joe Guthrie, volunteer assistant Courtnay Foster and director of operations Jon Reed.

The group will assist Glasco during his initial campaign with the Ragin’ Cajuns, which begins in February 2018. Their hiring is pending approval by the University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors.

Glasco’s staff members have head coaching experience and were highly successful collegiate athletes. Renfroe Reed (Tennessee) and Foster (Northwestern University) earned NFCA All-American honors and led their respective schools to the Women’s College World Series.

“I’m extremely excited about our staff. I wanted to combine experience with youth and enthusiasm,” Glasco said. “I also sought coaches who had played at the highest level, experienced the World Series and played for great coaches. I believe that all of the traits we were looking for in a staff, we were able to find.

“Three of our staff members have been a head coach at some point in their career, which I felt was important as I launch my head coaching career,” Glasco added. “And we prioritized pitching, as one of our keys here is to develop our pitchers at a really high level.”

Renfroe Reed, most recently the head coach at Bethel (Tenn.) College and an assistant at Memphis the previous three seasons, will serve as the Ragin’ Cajuns pitching coach. In her final season at Memphis, she helped the pitching staff lower its ERA by over a full run.

She was a two-time NFCA All-American (2011, 2012), four-time NFCA All-Southeast Region pick, three-time Top 25 Finalist for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year (2012, 2013, 2014) and three-time All-SEC selection (2011, 2012, 2014) at Tennessee. Nicknamed “The Spin Doctor” by ESPN’s Beth Mowins, Renfroe Reed recorded a career 1.65 ERA and 102-25 record with the Vols.

A model student-athlete, Renfroe Reed was named the 2014 Capital One Academic All-American of the Year for softball and the 2014 SEC Scholar-Athlete of the year.

Guthrie coached alongside Glasco with the Scrap Yard Dawgs of the National Pro Fastpitch League in 2017. He was appointed head coach at Spring Hill College in July 2017 and previously served as an assistant coach at Penn State (2014-16) and Bucknell (2017).

During his tenure at Penn State, the offense broke over 30 records and he assisted in the development of six All-Big Ten selections, three All-Region selections and two All-Big Ten Tournament selections.

A nationally-respected clinician and speaker, Guthrie also spent six seasons as the head softball coach and assistant athletic director at Marion (Ala.) Military Institute and was a professional baseball scout in the Miami Marlins organization from 2006-07.

Foster’s collegiate coaching timeline includes the past two seasons as head coach at Bucknell and a five-year stint (2011-15) as an assistant at her alma mater, Northwestern University.

She guided Bucknell to a 50-43 record and four players combined for five All-Patriot League awards during her short time there. At Northwestern, Foster played a key role in the development of two of the Big Ten’s top pitchers – Kristen Wood led the conference in strikeouts and ranked in the Top 20 nationally in strikeouts per seven innings in 2014, while Amy Letourneau did the same in 2013.

Foster, one of the best pitchers in NU’s history, was a three-time All-Big Ten and Academic All-Big Ten selection, two-time NFCA All-Mideast Region honoree and 2005 NFCA All-American. She compiled 80 wins, 1,014 career strikeouts and led the Wildcats to a WCWS win over Alabama in 2006.

Reed, who was serving as an assistant coach with his wife Ellen at Bethel College, is entering his first season of collegiate softball. A collegiate baseball player, he was a SEC Academic Honor Roll choice at Tennessee and later earned second team all-conference honors at Memphis.

The Tulsa, Okla., native was drafted in the 21st round of the 2009 MLB draft by the Cincinnati Reds.

Gerry Glasco was named the fourth head coach of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball on Nov. 20, 2017. Before taking over the Ragin’ Cajuns program, Glasco was the associate head coach at Auburn, Texas A&M and Georgia and is considered one the premier offensive minded coaches in the game.