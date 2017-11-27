Lafayette man convicted of killing 10-year-old girl, injuring mother in 2016

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- District Attorney Keith Stutes announced the conviction of Albert Kirk Sampy today.

Sampy was convicted to vehicular homicide and negligent injury in the 15th Judicial District Court.

On April 24, 2016, Albert Kirk Sampy was driving on University Avenue under the influence when he struck a vehicle head on.

Sampy had been convicted of two OWIs before the fatal 2016 crash that killed the girl and severely injured her mother.

Sampy received the maximum sentence of 30 years on the vehicular homicide charge and 15 years for negligent injury.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Roya Boustany and was investigated by the Lafayette Police Department Officer Michael Starling.

Judge Patrick Michot presided over the case.