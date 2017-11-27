Police say theft suspect shot in mall may have been suicidal

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Police say a shoplifting suspect shot when he pointed a pellet gun at an officer at a busy Dallas-area shopping mall may have been suicidal.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Police say a shoplifting suspect shot when he pointed a pellet gun at an officer at a busy Dallas-area shopping mall may have been suicidal.

An Arlington police spokesman says 21-year-old William Paul Dodd was a convicted felon and known offender who made a 911 call Sunday in which he threatened to kill officers.

