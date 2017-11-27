Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged

Lauren Said-Moorhouse and Max Foster, CNN Published:
Prince Harry, Michael Burns
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 25, 2017 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle attend the wheelchair tennis competition during the Invictus Games in Toronto. Palace officials announced Monday Nov. 27, 2017, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are engaged, and will marry in the spring. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

LONDON (CNN) – Britain’s Prince Harry and American actor Meghan Markle are engaged, according to a statement from Kensington Palace.

The wedding will take place in spring 2018.

“Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents,” Kensington Palace announced in a statement on Twitter.
The pair became engaged earlier this month and will live at Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace, the statement continued.
Monday’s announcement ends persistent speculation over when the 33-year-old prince — who is now fifth in line to the British throne — would propose to the actor.
Developing story – more to come

