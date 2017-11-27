State Police: Hit-and-run driver removed cyclist from windshield and left him in a ditch

Associated Press Published:
Photo: splitshire / MGN

SLIDELL, La. (AP) – Louisiana officers followed a trail of fluid to find a van they believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash.

A Louisiana State Police news release says 59-year-old bicyclist Calvin Lefort Jr. of Slidell was hit by a van Saturday on U.S. Highway 190 and became lodged in the windshield.

The news release says the van’s driver, 48-year-old Larry Dean Kellett of Slidell, allegedly removed Lefort from the windshield, left him near a ditch and fled. A passer-by called 911. Lefort died in a hospital.

Troopers say the van began leaking, and they followed a trail of fluid to Kellett’s girlfriend’s home.

Kellett was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run and driving under suspension. It was not immediately clear whether he has an attorney.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s