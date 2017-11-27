Trial continued for Breaux Bridge priest charged with child pornography possession

KLFy Newsroom

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)- Felix David Broussard’s trial has been moved to next year, according the the St. Martin Parish Clerk of Court’s Office.

Broussard was charged with possessing over 500 images of child pornography in July of last year.

The state and defense agreed tp Broussard’s trial has been moved to Feb. 5, according to the clerk’s office.

But it didn’t happen Monday in 16th Judicial District Court in St. Martin Parish, where he was scheduled to appear before Judge Vincent J. Borne. And it won’t happen until at least Feb. 5, which is when attorneys have agreed to try the felony case.

He was a priest at St. Bernard Roman Catholic Church in Breaux Bridge.

 

 

