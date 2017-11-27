UPDATE: Rayne Police ID pedestrian killed by a train near Highway 90

RAYNE, La. (KLFY)-UPDATE: Police have identified the victim as 59-year-old Harold J. Rogers.

ORIGINAL STORY: Rayne Police Chief Carrol Stelly has confirmed that one person was killed while attempting the cross the train tracks this afternoon.

The fatality happened at 1:14 p.m., authorities said at the intersection with Mervine Kahn Extension.

Officers along with Acadian Ambulance responded and discovered a pedestrian unresponsive.

The preliminary investigation determined a white male was walking North on Mervine Kahn Extension and was struck a by a west bound Amtrak Train traveling from New Orleans to Beaumont.

Acadia Parish Coroner’s office pronounced the man dead on the scene and the name is being withheld until next of kin is notified. The investigation is continuing at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.