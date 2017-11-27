UPDATE: Rayne Police ID pedestrian killed by a train near Highway 90

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
(Photo credit: Dalfred Jones, KLFY)

RAYNE, La. (KLFY)-UPDATE: Police have identified the victim as 59-year-old Harold J. Rogers.

ORIGINAL STORY: Rayne Police Chief Carrol Stelly has confirmed that one person was killed while attempting the cross the train tracks this afternoon.

The fatality happened at 1:14 p.m., authorities  said at the intersection with Mervine Kahn Extension.

Officers along with Acadian Ambulance responded and discovered a pedestrian unresponsive.

The preliminary investigation determined a white male was walking North on Mervine Kahn Extension and was struck a by a west bound Amtrak Train traveling from New Orleans to Beaumont.

Acadia Parish Coroner’s office pronounced the man dead on the scene and the name is being withheld until next of kin is notified. The investigation is continuing at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s