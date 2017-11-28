42 year old woman shot in Iberia Parish; female suspect arrested

NEW IBERIA, LA. (KLFY) Deputies in Iberia Parish responded to a reported shooting at 5:00 pm Tuesday afternoon in the 900 block of Ray Road.

On arrival, Deputies found a 42-year-old female at the scene suffering from a single gunshot wound to the upper chest.

The victim was transported to Iberia Medical Center where she is listed in serious condition.

Deputies arrested 38-year-old Rusti Ray at the scene.

An initial investigation has revealed that there was an argument between the victim and the suspect shortly before the shooting.

Rusti Ray will be booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on a charge of Attempted Second Degree Murder.