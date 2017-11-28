A preview of Papa Noel: Old Time Vintage Celebration in Breaux Bridge

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)- Want to head to the event this weekend? Here’s the lineup:

December 2, from 9:45 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Celebrating the Christmas season in an old time vintage manner, there will be a parachute jump featuring Santa and his elves, A Cajun Night Before Christmas play at Teche Center for the Arts.

The parachute jump will feature US and military service flags to honor of active service members and veterans.

5:15 p.m. to 7 p.m.: The lighting of the Christmas tree in Veterans Park. Caroling will be from 5:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The military appreciation program begins at 5:45 p.m.