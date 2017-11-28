Deputies: Woman throws infant at father during argument

(WVUE) An infant suffered a fractured skull when his mother threw him at his father during an argument, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Heidy Rios, 24, was arrested Friday and booked with cruelty to a juvenile. Her child is three weeks old.

The infant’s father took the boy to a New Orleans-area hospital on Thursday. Doctors said the infant had a fracture to his right temporal bone.

The hospital contacted the sheriff’s office. The infant’s father told officers he had been arguing with Rios when she threw the baby at his feet.

During questioning, Rios said she was not holding the baby during the argument and did not know how the boy was hurt, but a witness said the mother was holding the baby.

Rios changed her story, telling detectives she might have dropped the child during the argument, investigators said. The Terrytown woman was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center. She is being held without bond.

Deputies did not have an update on the condition of the infant.