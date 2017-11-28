Friends remember the life of Brennan Francis; son of retired LPD Sergeant

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A hard worker and his best friend are just a couple words retired Lafayette Police Sergeant Mark Francis used to describe his son, Brennan, who drowned last weekend while swimming off the coast of Puerto Rico.

Brennan had been in Puerto Rico over the last month helping to rebuild the community following Hurricane Maria.

We caught up with few of Brennan’s friends to learn more about his life, and his legacy.

“We’re celebrating our 10-year [high school] reunion this coming year and to not have that guy there is going to be tough”, said Jerry Mitchell.

Mitchell and Brennan were not only classmates, but both of them played defensive back for the Northside Viking football team.

“Sometimes that would build animosity between two people when y’all are going for the same position but, we never had that. We really became brothers instead of bitter”, Mitchell said.

Jamesia Leonard, a local radio personality at Q95.5 says her friendship with Brennan goes all the back to 5th grade. She remembers a playful Francis but what stands out most to her was his life after high school.

“That’s when he had his two beautiful daughters, he started his own business, continued to give back to the community. He was what I think a man should be. He was a great father” Leonard told us over the phone on Tuesday,

Brennan not only had an affect on longtime friends but even people he met in his adult life, like Terrell Phillips. Phillips recalls a hunting trip from two years ago.

“We didn’t catch nothing. All we shot was a skunk and that was it, But, things like that, that’s what made Brennan. He didn’t care. As long as everybody was having fun, he was good.”

Brennan and I (Dalfred Jones) were 4th and 5th-grade classmates at Evangeline Elementary, and we were youth baseball rivals at Brown Park until we became football teammates at Northside High School.

I always admired his confidence. Whether it was at home plate, where he was known for his powerful swing, or on the gridiron where he fearlessly matched up against much taller receivers.

No matter the different stories and memories, one thing all of us who knew and loved Brennan have in common: we’ll miss him dearly.

Funeral arrangements have not been finalized.