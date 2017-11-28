FULL VIDEO: President Trump speaks on North Korea, tax plan

WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS)- Earlier Tuesday, Mr. Trump met with GOP leadership to discuss the Senate’s upcoming bill.Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, hinted that he’s struggling to get all 52 Senate Republicans on board with the plan following his behind-closed-doors meeting with Mr. Trump on Capitol Hill.

“It’s a challenging exercise,” he said about trying to appeal to GOP members who still have “concerns” on the legislation. “Think of sitting there with a Rubik’s Cube, trying to get to 50 (votes).”The Senate Budget Committee voted Tuesday afternoon to advance the tax bill as Republican leaders push to bring the legislation to a floor vote later this week.

Mattis updates on North Korea Secretary of Defense James Mattis updated on North Korea’s ICBM launch, saying that the continued provocations of the regime threaten “world peace, regional peace and certainly the United States.” “It went higher, frankly, than any previous shots they’ve taken. It’s a research and development effort on their part to continue building ballistic missiles that can threaten everywhere in the world basically,” he explained. Mattis said that in response, South Korea has launched “pinpoint missiles” into the sea “to make certain North Korea understands that they could be taken under fire by our ally. “The president said that ‘we will take care of that situation'” regarding North Korea.

Trump pushes for tax cuts Mr. Trump continued his remarks, promoting the passing of tax overhaul legislation in the Senate.He commented on the “record setting” consumer confidence at present in the United States, and expressed his excitement for potential corporate tax cuts that would result from the bill’s passage. “It was somewhat of a love-fest,” Mr. Trump said of his meeting with Republican senators Tuesday on their tax bill. Sitting just beyond the two empty chairs for Pelosi and Schumer that flanked Mr. Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan shared in the president’s disappointment regarding the Democratic leadership. “I think the Democratic leaders in the House and Senate need to understand how the government works,” McConnell said, pointing out that successfully passing any legislation will require Mr. Trump’s signature.

Trump speaks on North Korea, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi Mr. Trump began his remarks addressing a missile launch from North Korea into the East Sea Tuesday afternoon. “It is a situation that we will handle,” he said, then going into a complaint that House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer declined to attend a White House meeting with him. Two vacant seats next to Mr. Trump were labeled with placards for Pelosi and Schumer.”They decided not to show up. They’ve been all talk. They’ve been no action. And now it’s even worse. Now, it’s not even talk,” he said.Mr. Trump said that in light of North Korea’s ICBM launch, he believes Pelosi and Schumer will be more willing to cooperate with his administration in the future.