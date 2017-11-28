Give Acadiana supports local organizations on Giving Tuesday

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Giving Tuesday highlights local non-profit organizations across the country. The Louisiana Association of Nonprofit Organizations holds its sixth annual “Give Acadiana” to support organizations in the Hub City.

“This is the time of year. this is the season between Thanksgiving and Christmas when we’re starting to think about how to give gifts to the people we love,” said Phyllis Baudoin Griffard, the President of Acadiana Native Plant Project.

Holiday cheer brings the act of giving and while you’re out shopping for the ones you love, you also have the opportunity to give back to the community.

“Give Acadiana” opens the door for local non-profit organizations to receive support through charitable donations. The Acadiana native plant project is just one of many participants in this year’s campaign.

“Our goal is to promote the use of native plants and our landscape,’ said Kari Cretini the secretary of ANAP.

More than 50 organizations use “Giving Tuesday” as a platform to highlight their efforts throughout Acadiana. ANAP focuses on preserving the native grounds.

“These are the kidneys of our Cajun prairie and they protect against floods. For example, on the Bayou Teche. So with the right plants in place, you can have all of the wildlife, you can protect against floods. there are a lot of things that are possible,” Griffard added.

From the Bayou Vermilion to Trees Acadiana, ANAP works alongside others to accomplish their mission.

“We really hope to be a force in the community that can help pull us back to that sort of basic thing of where we are what is the landscape,” said Vice President Heather Warner-Finley.

They have several projects underway such as their greenhouse in Arnaudville and features in Acadian Village.

“In the spirit of the holidays and good cheer. If it weren’t for the partnering, you wouldn’t be able to do half the things you do,” Warner-Finley added.

Their greenhouse project will be completely finished in just a few weeks and like every other non-profit organization, they depend on donations to make it possible.

Giving Tuesday has raised $177 million in 98 countries around the world. To make donations, visit www.giveacadian.org